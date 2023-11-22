<img class="lazy" height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=376816859356052&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Handmade gifts are one of the most personal ways to say that you love someone. No matter what their interest, you’re sure to find something they’ll enjoy on this list. Most of these gifts can be made in a single weekend, so you have time to make multiple before the holidays hit. Are you shopping for a woodworker instead? Check out this gift guide instead!

Easy Projects

Bookshelf and Wine Rack

Modern Address Planter

Low-profile Serving Tray

Pure and Simple Jewelry Box

Shop Projects

Gent’s Chest

Stacking Tool Caddy

Tool Tote

Router Bit Caddy

Easy Tool Rack

Kitchen Projects

Easy Knife Block

Pizza Rocker

Breadboard End Cutting Board

Toy&Game Projects

Cube in a Cube

Lego Table

Marble Solitaire Game Board

Advanced Projects

Carved Rim Bowl

12 Weekend Picture Frames

