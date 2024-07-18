The best way for a wayfaring woodworker to bring tools along for the ride.

When we’re moving back and forth between our home shops, the office shop, helping friends, taking classes and even going on vacation, there are always certain tools we want with us. Each of us has different ideas about what exactly we want and need. Andrew makes due with just a couple chisels; David prefers more sizes. Andrew wants more planes; David just needs a #4 and #5. The point is, this tool case should be customized to exactly how you want to do your work.

The basic design of this tool case has been in use for the last century and relies on dovetails for strength. It’s referenced by the seminal woodworking writer Charles Hayward a few times, and that’s where we first discovered it. The ideal size for this toolbox is about 6″ deep, 16″ tall and about 27″ long, but increasing or decreasing these dimensions by an inch or two is fine. It’s big enough to fit a good amount of tools without becoming too unwieldy to be carried by a single person. The length means you could sneak a panel saw into the cabinet (if you need it), and the depth provides space for handplanes, small drawers and most other hand tools you rely on to do your work. You can build it out of pine and plywood, or you can use more exotic lumber (you’ll just need a few bdft). The sides of the case are about 3/4” thick, and the front and back panels are 1/4” plywood.

First, though, assemble your tool kit. Typically, when we’re out and about woodworking, there’s an assumption of things we don’t need to bring: most power tools, screwdrivers, sandpaper and other things that are commonly found in shops. For us, that leaves the tools we use for layout, cutting joinery, and refining and finishing projects. Coincidentally, they’re also the tools that we’re pickiest about.

Once you have your core tools determined, lay out a rectangle on your bench or a sheet of plywood that’s 15″ tall and 26″ long (roughly the interior size of the case), and work through how you’ll arrange everything. You’ll have about 3″ of depth to work with (the typical width of a jointer plane is 3″) on the case side. If you need a little bit more or less space, adjust your rectangle. Don’t forget about the lid—you’ll have an inch or so of depth to hang saws and other tools here, too. Once you’ve determined your final dimensions it’s time to trim your top, bottom and ends to size and cut some dovetails.

Traveler’s Tool Case Cutlist and Diagrams

Now that you have your go-to tools ready to go, get out there and do some woodworking in the wild! –David Lyell and Andrew Zoellner