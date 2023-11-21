Welcome to the 2023 edition of the Popular Woodworking gift guide! As usual we have a ton of great gift ideas for woodworkers of all skill levels. Know your price point? Jump right in below, or keep scrolling if you’re just browsing for ideas.

$30 and under • $30 to $100 • $100 to $200 • $200 And Up

$30 and Under

Digital Gift-Giving: PopWood+ Buy Now

MSRP: $2.99

In addition to all of the latest and greatest articles and plans on the Popular Woodworking website, PopWood+ also includes a new wood encyclopedia, premium video content, and a 25% discount in our store.

Great Stocking Stuffer: Silicone Glue Keeper Buy Now

Manufacturer: Rockler

MSRP: $9.99

A bottle isn’t always the best way to store glue, which is where this handy glue keeper comes in. Throw in a pair of silicon glue brushes and your gift recipient will be all set.

For the Historic Woodworker: Gimlet Set Buy Now

Manufacturer: Garrett Wade

MSRP: $16.95

Gimlets are one of those tools that have been a bit lost to time, which is a shame. This set can be used for quickly making pilot holes for screws sized from #2 to #9.

Functional Reading: Boxes to Build Book Buy Now

Publisher: Cedar Lane Press

MSRP: $24.95

When it’s time to start a new project, boxes are a popular choice for woodworkers of all skill levels. They can be small and quick to build, or large with enjoyable challenges in joinery and design. Compiled from the pages of Popular Woodworking, Boxes to Build features twenty-two hardworking, useful projects to build.

For The Safety First Woodworker: Grr-Ripper2 Go Pushblock Buy Now

Manufacturer: MicroJig

MSRP: $29

This innovative push block protects hands and fingers from cuts and injuries while working with the table saw. Once You start using one like this you won’t want to go back to a regular push stick.

For the Hungry Woodworker: Charcuterie Board Router Template Buy Now

Manufacturer: WoodRiver

MSRP: $29.99

Shopping for a woodworker who makes charcuterie boards? This template allows for a safe and repeatable method for cutting a unique handle profile into either a charcuterie or a cutting board. The curved handle is reversible, allowing for a mating charcuterie board to be nested end-to-end.

$30 to $100

For the Inquisitive Woodworker: Tools: A Visual Exploration of Implements and Devices in the Workshop Buy Now

Publisher: Black Dog & Leventhal

MSRP: $35

Woodworkers young and old will appreciate this celebration of tools found in the home workshop—from crescent wrenches to miter saws, from levels to cordless drills—all exquisitely photographed in Nick Mann’s inimitable style.

For Precise Woodworker: Universal No Deflection Stop Block Buy Now

Manufacturer: KM Tools

MSRP: $38.99

As the name subtly implies, this stop block is both universal and doesn’t allow any deflection. Affix to a standard t-track, tighten it into place, and make consistent cuts all day long.

For Exact Marking Accuracy: Micro-Adjust Wheel Marking Gauge Buy Now

Manufacturer: Veritas

MSRP: $58.50

Precise joinery requires precise marking, which is where this marking gauge comes in. After setting the approximate projection, you can fine-tune the position of the cutter within a range of 1/4″ for dead-on accuracy.

For the woodworking building a workbench: 7 in. Carpenters Vise Buy Now

Manufacturer: Doyle

MSRP: $69.99

No workbench is complete without a vise, and this one from Harbor Freight is both affordable and well-made. Need we say more?

For Every Woodworker: T2 WerkPant Buy Now

Manufacturer: TrueWerk

MSRP: $79

Pants are a heavily recommended article of clothing to wear while woodworking, and with good reason. The T2 version of the popular WerkPant is lightly insulated, perfect for winter woodworking in a cold shop. Also available in women’s sizes.

For the Woodworker That Hates Sharpening: 220 Monobloc Handplane Buy Now

Manufacturer: Rali

MSRP: $80.04

A lot of would-be hand-tool woodworkers tend to get hung up on the sharpening aspect. But what if they could bypass it altogether? Enter Rali, which has an entire range of planes with replaceable blades. The 220 Monobloc is a nice entry-level surfacing plane at a good price point.

For the Woodworker with Carpal Tunnel: Yankee Screwdriver Buy Now

Manufacturer: Garrett Wade

MSRP: $83.75

The Yankee Screwdriver is a clever device that can drive screws without you having to turn your wrist. Simply press down, and the spring-loaded handle rotates the force to turn the bit in the chuck.

For the Outdoorsy Woodworker: LIMITED EDITION Outdoor Systainer Buy Now

Manufacturer: Festool

MSRP: $99

Enjoy the great outdoors? This limited edition outdoor Systainer features an olive green finish, and includes a special Festool camo hat and two Festool mugs.

$100 to $200

For the Woodworker Who Wants to be Comfortable: Woobie Hoodie Buy Now

Manufacturer: TrueWerk

MSRP: $139

No mere hoodie, the Woobie Hoodie is the next level of comfort you didn’t know you needed. For those that don’t know, “woobie” is the slang term for military-issue poncho liner, which is extremely light, comfortable, and flexible.

For the Woodworker Who Hates Dust: Boom Arm Buy Now

Manufacturer: Mullet Tools

MSRP: $149.99

Everyone knows the best way to trap dust is at the source. But what if the source isn’t easy to reach? Enter the new Mullet Tools Boom Arm, engineered to go where a floppy vacuum hose can’t.

For the Shaper: 36V MultiVolt™ Cordless Belt Sander Buy Now

Manufacturer: Metabo HPT

MSRP: $169 (Bare Tool)

The belt sander remains an unsung champion of the woodworking world. Not meant to be used in place of a random orbital sander, the belt sander is more of a shaping tool or carpentry tool. This one from Metabo HPT is part of their MultiVolt system, which accepts either a standard MultiVolt 18v/36v battery or a plug-in adaptor for all-day runtime.

$200 & Up

For the Techie Carpenter: 18V Brushless Connected Barrel-Grip Jig Saw Buy Now

Manufacturer: Bosch

MSRP: $209 (Bare Tool)

In the right hands, a jig saw can be as precise a tool as any band saw, miter saw, or table saw. The combination of a barrel grip, plus connectivity to the Bosch Toolbox App means that this new saw from Bosch reaches that maximum potential for accuracy and efficiency for the user.

For the Finish Carpenter: 18V Cordless 23-Gauge Headless Pin Nailer Buy Now

Manufacturer: RIDGID

MSRP: $219 (bare tool)

A 23 gauge pin nailer is perfect for delicate moldings or pre-finished trim. This new one from Ridgid packs all of the great features you need and was a PTIA award winner this year.

The Multi-Use Champion: ARC Multi-Tool Shop Now

Manufacturer: Leatherman

MSRP: $229.95

Built with premium materials and packed with all of the tools you’ll need at a moment’s notice, ARC is the first-ever multi-tool to have a MagnaCut steel blade. Plus it’s backed with a 25-year warranty.

For the Beginner Carver: 5 Piece Spoon Carving Set Shop Now

Manufacturer: Stryi

MSRP: $249

This great set includes a foam-lined case, spoon carving blank, a Slyod-style knife, two #9 bent gouges (10mm and 20mm), and a #7 gouge in 20mm size. Perfect for the person starting spoon carving or someone looking to upgrade their entire kit.

For the Slab Woodworker: Slab Flattening Mill Shop Now

Manufacturer: Crafted Elements

MSRP: $550 (72″x48″)

The ability to machine large slabs down to uniform thickness takes a very specific type of tool: a slab flattening mill. This one from Crafted Elements has all the features and accuracy you need in one kit, and comes in at a great price to boot.

The Ultimate Sheet Good Deconstructor: M18 FUEL 18V 6-1/2 in. Plunge Track Saw Shop Now

Manufacturer: Milwaukee

MSRP: $639 (includes saw, 6ah battery, charger, and Packout XL toolbox)

The advent of the track saw has shifted the dynamic of the power tool world. The table saw was a longtime mainstay of every home shop, and while that’s still often the case, track saws are becoming the go-to choice for breaking down sheet goods. Milwaukee wasn’t satisfied with just the ability to cut plywood though, the M18 Fuel saw can also take on the strongest hardwood with ease.

For the Space-Challenged Woodworker: G0959 – 12″ Combo Planer/Jointer with Helical Cutterhead Shop Now

Manufacturer: Grizzly

MSRP: $1175

Squaring up rough stock requires both a planer and a jointer, so why not combine them into a single-tool footprint? The idea has been popular in Europe for a while, and has finally found a foothold here in America as well. This fantastic model from Grizzly features a helical cutterhead, which provides an ultra-smooth finish to your boards.

For the Turning Enthusiast: 3520C Lathe, 2HP, 1PH, 220V Shop Now

Manufacturer: Powermatic

MSRP: $5299.99

No turning task is too large when you have a lathe like this. It has every feature needed, including a sliding headstock, electronic variable speed with low and high speed ranges, spindle lock, digital RPM readout, movable control box, and adjustable riser blocks for height adjustment. The holidays come once a year, so why not spoil your loved one?