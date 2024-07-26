After finishing all the work on the bandsaw, I clamped the hull in a vise and, with the help of a rasp and a file, fine-tuned the bow and stern.

Be sure and check out Part One of this project.

Notes on the Top Deck and Bridge

When reducing a complex shape like a ship or a plane into a scale model or, in this case, a significantly simplified desk decor/toy, we have to compose a new shape that distills the most recognized elements of the original artifact. In the case of the Titanic, it’s the four slanting smokestacks, the narrow top deck, and the bridge.

To simplify the construction of both the bridge and top deck, I created a part in the shape of the letter “T,” where the top bar of the “T” becomes the bridge and the leg is the narrow deck, which also serves as the base for the smokestacks. Like many other ocean liners of its era, the Titanic had distinct bridge wings that protruded beyond the port and starboard sides. I decided to highlight these bulkhead protrusions in the model.

The “T” part can be made of one piece of plywood or constructed from two parts glued over the ship’s body. After gluing the “T” over the lower decks, I placed the hull on a slanting platform on the drill press and drilled holes for the smokestacks. You can pry the plywood plate using a strip of wood or just tucking a wedge underneath until you reach the desired tilt.

Once the smokestacks were glued on, it was time for some paintwork, which I will discuss next week.