Sooner or later, the wooden runners of your tablesaw jigs will wear and become sloppy, resulting in inaccurate cuts. Having just replaced my kitchen floor, I’ve made new runners using some extra pieces of laminate flooring. This stuff is stable, durable, inexpensive and available at home centers. A free sample may be all you need! –Serge Duclos

