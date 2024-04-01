Scientific Name: foundus paletus Other Common Names: Sloof lirpa, common crate. Growing Regions: Worldwide, particularly industrial areas. Characteristics of Tree: A barkless, leafless, short scrub tree of varying height, but routinely small trunk diameter.

