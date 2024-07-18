To keep stock from slipping when using my miter gauge, I rely on this simple jig. Screw a 3/4″ x 2″ fence to your miter gauge. Make it whatever length you need. Use a continuous hinge to fasten a section of 2×4 to the fence.
Glue a piece of sandpaper to the inside bottom edge of the 2×4 where it contacts the workpiece. This fence height works for stock from 1/2″ to 1-1/2″ thick. For thicker stock, just unscrew the hinge and make a taller fence. The jig holds the workpiece firmly against the table and the miter gauge. –Serge Duclos
Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality.