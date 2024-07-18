To keep stock from slipping when using my miter gauge, I rely on this simple jig. Screw a 3/4″ x 2″ fence to your miter gauge. Make it whatever length you need. Use a continuous hinge to fasten a section of 2×4 to the fence.

Glue a piece of sandpaper to the inside bottom edge of the 2×4 where it contacts the workpiece. This fence height works for stock from 1/2″ to 1-1/2″ thick. For thicker stock, just unscrew the hinge and make a taller fence. The jig holds the workpiece firmly against the table and the miter gauge. –Serge Duclos