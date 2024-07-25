 In Tricks of the Trade
Biscuit joinery is great, but without an octopus for a shop assistant, how do you hold all the parts? These simple little stands can help. Made of 3/4 melamine and some 3/8 dowels, they hold your parts and allow you to easily add the clamps. The dowel spacing allows for either 3/4 or 5/8 material. As a bonus, the glue won’t stick to the melamine. —Randy Johnson

