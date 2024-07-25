Biscuit joinery is great, but without an octopus for a shop assistant, how do you hold all the parts? These simple little stands can help. Made of 3/4“ melamine and some 3/8“ dowels, they hold your parts and allow you to easily add the clamps. The dowel spacing allows for either 3/4“ or 5/8“ material. As a bonus, the glue won’t stick to the melamine. —Randy Johnson

Product Recommendations Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality. Chisels

Kreg Mini Trak

Kreg Pocket-Hole Jig