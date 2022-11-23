My crosscut sled is my “go-to” jig for precise, square cuts. Recently, I added this self-adhesive tape scale – called Peel-n-Stick Ruler Tape – that makes it even more efficient. You can buy this tape at most fabric stores.

Peel-n-Stick Ruler Tape is non-metallic, and comes in a 1/2″-wide x 30′-long roll. It’s not a continuous 30′ measure, though. It’s broken up into 12″ segments; each segment numbering 0″ – 12″.

I added the scale because I had a project requiring crosscutting many pieces of different lengths, so the usual stop-block method wasn’t practical. I found that the tape was as accurate as my tape measure at 12″.

The scale is only as thick as a sheet of paper, so I applied it right on the sled without having to create a recess for it, and aligned the zero mark with the edge of the saw tooth. Now I can precisely position the workpiece at the exact cut length I need. –Bill Wells