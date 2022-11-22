<img class="lazy" height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=376816859356052&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
 In Interviews
We’re interviewing makers from across the country. Today we’re featuring Sammy D, a woodworker and entrepreneur owner from Connecticut. 

How did you get started woodworking?
I began about eight or nine years ago when my (now)ex-husband bought a fixer-upper and, oh man, did we learn just how much of a fixer-upper it was! We laugh about it now but I’m telling you, there wasn’t an inch of that house that was plumb, flush, or square. I was a biology teacher at the time and didn’t have the slightest clue what I was doing, BUT 1) I still have all my fingers, 2)I still have all my toes, and 3) I actually ended up being pretty good at it! We didn’t have a lot of money but really wanted nice things (‘champagne taste on a beer budget’, as they say)  so I began salvaging whatever quality scraps I could get my hands on. I’d come home with reclaimed wood or historical machinery, watch a couple YouTube videos, and try to build something beautiful.

 

