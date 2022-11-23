If you recall, a few weeks ago, I wrote about the unexpected repair job I performed on one of our newly bought solid mahogany chairs (read parts one and two here). What I didn’t expect is that I would have to revisit one of our misfortunate chairs on such short notice – yet again.

This time it was the crescent rail that gave up. I noticed that the rail and a few of the intersecting bamboo-looking burs underneath it were loose, and upon inspecting it, I saw that one of the joints between the top of the back leg and the rail had broken off while the other was wobbling.

At first, I decided to pour CA glue into the seams, clamp them for a few minutes and call it a day. But then the Jiminy Cricket in me insisted I take this task more seriously, open the joint and fix it properly.

After slowly removing the rail and pulling out the loose bars and the brads that secured them, I discovered that the maker had made a lousy joinery decision.