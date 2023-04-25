Dust is a real problem when you can’t use a router table’s fence and its dustport. If you’re routing curved parts with a bearing-guided bit, for example, you don’t use a fence, but you do make a lot of dust. I’ve devised a way to suck up that dust with my shop vacuum’s nozzle. The nozzle is attached to an adjustable stand that allows me to aim the nozzle directly at the bit.

All you need to make the stand is some common hardware and a board that’s as long as your router table. The fixture that holds the nozzle is made from two L-brackets.

To build the stand, overlap the brackets so they form a “U” shape and line up their holes. Center the brackets on the board and attach them with screws. Cut a wooden cross-arm to fit inside the “U.” Cut a notch in the cross-arm wide enough for your vacuum’s nozzle. Drill a hole for a carriage bolt through the notch. Drill the same size hole through the nozzle. Drill a pilot hole in each end of the cross-arm for a hanger bolt.

Slip the carriage bolt through the cross-arm and nozzle, then add a washer and wing nut. Hold the cross-arm between the L-brackets and install the hanger bolts through one of each bracket’s screw holes. Use jig knobs to secure the cross-arm at the desired angle. – Len Urban

Shopping List

• 2 – 6″ L-brackets

• 2 – 1/4″-20 x 1-1/2″ hanger bolts

• 1 – 1/4″-20 x 3″ carriage bolt

• 2 – 1/4″-20 female jig knobs

• 1 – 1/4″-20 wing nut

• 1 – 1/4″ fender washer