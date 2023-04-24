My lathe came with a lamp, but the lathe’s manual has this weird warning: “Position the work lamp so that wood chips do not accumulate inside the lamp shade and pose a fire hazard.”

Now, where in the world could the lamp go? When I turn, chips fly everywhere! It occurred to me that metal screening from the hardware store would prevent chips from getting into the lamp, no matter where it was placed. I used a scissors to cut out a circle about 1/2″ larger in diameter than the lamp’s shade and pressed it into the shade. Friction holds the screen in place. It worked so well, I added screens to my drill press and bandsaw lamps, too. –John English