I don’t use my machinist’s vise often enough to dedicate any of my limited bench space to it. Instead, I keep it tucked under a nearby cabinet for occasional use. I bolted the vise to a board that has a heavy cleat glued to its front edge, which allows me to clamp the whole setup in my bench vise. It’s a quick and easy changeover that provides for secure mounting in use. — Paul Anthony

Product Recommendations Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality. Kreg Pocket-Hole Jig

Kreg Top Trak Kit

Forstner Bits