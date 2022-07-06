Hole saws provide an inexpensive way to bore large holes, but they have a maddening tendency to clutch the drilled disk afterward. I’ve found that the best approach for removing a stuck disk from the saw is to clamp it in a vise, then drive a couple long drywall screws into it at opposite sides of the bit. By driving the opposing screws in until they bottom out inside the saw, you can easily wrest the disk from the saw’s grip. — Andy Rae

