Who says you can’t put a square peg in a round hole? My scrap bin is made from round cardboard tubes made for concrete forms. These tubes are available at home centers; they’re durable, come in various diameters, and are easy to cut. I use their different diameters and lengths as a filing system for my scraps. I put the bin on wheels so that I could move it from tool to tool.

To make the bin, I cut the tubes to length, glued and screwed a 3/4″ plywood disc inside the bottom of each tube, and screwed the tubes to a plywood base equipped with 3″ casters. After the tubes were mounted, I glued them together where they touch for extra strength. Obviously, painting is optional. –Nancy Ballance