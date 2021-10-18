My son Oliver has been fascinated by my woodworking projects for years now, but has always been resistant to the idea of building anything of his own. I decided to take advantage of his love of Halloween to come up with a basic idea he could make almost entirely by himself: a pumpkin.

Part of Oliver’s reluctance has been a strong dislike of loud noises. Getting him set up with some good ear protection and being careful with the tools I chose helped overcome his previous issues. I also only had him do things he was comfortable doing- there’s a time and place to push new skills, but right now the focus was on just getting started. I picked the scroll saw because it’s a great beginner’s tool; it’s not particularly intimidating and the chances of injury are (relatively) low. Plus it’s a tool that he can grow with and we can use on subsequent projects, like a snowman during the winter holiday season.

I tried to give him as much control as possible during the project. He picked out the piece of lumber, designed the pumpkin, and painted the face all on his own. Even on the steps I helped him with, I made sure he was involved in some compacity. Follow along below as he makes his first project.