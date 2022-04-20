Like many woodworkers, I use a bench hook to support small pieces on the bench for handsawing. A typical bench hook is just a small panel with a shortened topside fence at one end for supporting the workpiece and a full-length underside fence on the opposite end that “hooks” against the edge of the workbench. The topside fence stops short of the panel edge to create a landing for the saw teeth at the end of the cut. Eventually, of course, the panel gets too scarred to use. My trick is simply to stop the underside fence short of the end, just like the topside fence. That way, the bench hook can be used with either face up, doubling its life. — Peter Giolitto

Product Recommendations Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality. 1/8" Roundover Bit

Tape Measure

Drill & Impact Driver