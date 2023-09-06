Large plastic boxes, the kind that restaurants use for bussing dishes, are perfect for shop drawers. They’re strong, durable and lightweight, plus they have built-in handles. They’re perfect for storing and transporting workshop essentials, from screws to power tools. They come ready-made and they’re super-easy to install. I’ll never build another storage drawer!
Bus boxes are designed to hang from their rims, so screwed-on cleats make perfect drawer supports. I like to graduate the distance between cleats, so the bottom boxes have more headroom. This wider spacing makes it easier to see what’s inside the lower boxes. For large items, I reduce the number of boxes in the stack, so each box has ample headroom.—Arthur Mitchell
