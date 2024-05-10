I really like my round Veritas bench dogs because they’re so versatile and easy to install. The only problem I have with them is raising the less accessible ones when they’re tucked down flush in their holes. My bench is against a wall, which makes it difficult to push the rear-most dogs up from underneath. To solve the problem, I drill a shallow hole into the flat face of a hard-to-reach dog. That allows me to quickly and easily lever it upward by inserting a small screwdriver or awl into the hole. This trick would also be useful for benches with cabinets installed underneath.

— Alejandro Balbis