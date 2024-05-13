Here’s an easy way to cut bowl blanks from half log sections. Cut a round guide disc from 1/4″ thick material the size you want your blank to be, and countersink a hole in the center. First, saw the log in half on your Bandsaw, then screw the guide disc to the flat side of the log, making sure the screw’s head does not stand proud of the surface.

Next, make a fence from 1/4″ material, the length of your saw’s table. Clamp the fence in place just touching the left side of the blade, and parallel to the table’s slot. Saw into the log using the disc as a guide against the fence. -Dick Ayers