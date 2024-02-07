After hooking up my new dust collector to my contractor’s saw, I found that it just didn’t pull as much air as I’d like, even after sealing up the most obvious leaks. After further inspection, I found the problem: major gaps underneath the table where it bolts to the stand.

I bought a 4′ length of 2″ dia. foam tubing (used for insulating water pipes) and cut it into pieces to fit the gaps. Foam tubing compresses for a nice, tight fit, and greatly improves my dust collection. –Mark Thiel