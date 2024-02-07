<img class="lazy" height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=376816859356052&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
 In Tricks of the Trade
After hooking up my new dust collector to my contractor’s saw, I found that it just didn’t pull as much air as I’d like, even after sealing up the most obvious leaks. After further inspection, I found the problem: major gaps underneath the table where it bolts to the stand.

I bought a 4′ length of 2″ dia. foam tubing (used for insulating water pipes) and cut it into pieces to fit the gaps. Foam tubing compresses for a nice, tight fit, and greatly improves my dust collection. –Mark Thiel

