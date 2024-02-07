We may receive a commission when you use our affiliate links. However, this does not impact our recommendations.
This 19th-century piece was designed to safeguard a then-precious commodity.
Not so long ago, obtaining sugar wasn’t easy. It’s difficult to believe that the commodity we have in almost everything today was scarce and highly valued in the early part of the 19th century.
During those days well-to-do patrons required somewhere to store this sweet under lock and key.
