The handles on hand-wheels are uncomfortable. The one on my lathe, for example, was difficult to turn when drilling into hard wood with a Forstner bit.

Using a chunk of scrap, I turned a 2 1/4″ ball, and then drilled a hole slightly larger than the diameter of the handle. Now, when need to drill, I slip this ball over the handle and it fits nicely in my palm, giving me better leverage without tiring my hand. In fact, I’ve made one for all of my tools with this type of handle.

If your skill set doesn’t include the ability to turn a ball, you can just buy one from a craft store. -Ken Sharrah