Squeeze-out happens! You can’t stop it, so you just have to try to contain it. One day while shopping the local home center, I found a product called DRIcore Subfloor. It’s used as a subfloor in basements as a moisture barrier.I thought it’d make a great glue-up platform. The panels are flat, and the squeezed-out glue can drip onto the plastic surface instead of onto my bench. Glue wipes off the plastic easily or, if it dries, I just chip it off with a putty knife.

DRIcore comes in 2′ x 2′ tongue and groove panels and costs about $6 per panel. I bought 4 panels, and just assemble as many as needed for a glue-up, then disassemble and store them until the next time. -Anthony Disabatino