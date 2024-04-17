Tool: Scale Miter Gauge Shop Now

Manufacturer: SawStop

MSRP: $249

One of the universal truths of life is that the miter gauge that comes with any saw is dang-near worthless. Oh sure, it’s easy enough to square it up and make a 90° cut, but setting any angle outside of that is akin to piloting a cruise ship.

The new SawStop Scale Miter Gauge is here to cure your accuracy blues though. With 181 notches in 1° increments including one for 22.5° on each side, you know you’ll be spot on with every cut. In addition, there’s a built-in Vernier scale that gives you the ability to fine-tune in 1/10° increments. The 18″-long miter bar is designed to fit a standard 3/8″ x 3/4″ slot and has six washers you can adjust to fit your saw just right. There’s also a high-quality aluminum fence with a telescoping extension and a flip stop with a tooth-and-notch system that lets you position it in 1/32″ increments. The extensive manual ensures you can get things set up for perfect cuts.

For all of it’s adjustability, there is a flaw that is hard to overlook — the markings for the angles don’t go all the way to the edge, so when you’re trying to use the Vernier, there’s a large gap, making it very difficult to hit the angle you’re aiming for. For most users that’s not going to be an issue, but it feel like something that should have been avoidable. UPDATE: SawStop customer service reached out after this review was shared and let me know that they were aware of the issue of the angle markings not going all the way to the edge, and that it will be fixed for the next production run. The updated units will be on store shelves in the next couple of months.