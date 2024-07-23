Tool: Multi-Purpose Caster SetShop Now

Manufacturer: JessEm

MSRP: $161.91

Mobility. It’s the key of maintaining a small shop. The ability to move tools, workbenches, and carts around are key to working efficiently. And, to getting your significant other’s car in the shop … I mean garage.

Many manufacturers offer bolt-on casters. The thing that makes the Multi-Purpose Caster Set from JessEm different is the weight capacity. While other casters are rated for up to one hundred pounds each (400 lbs for a set), the JessEm set of casters is rated for a whopping 2000 lbs! This means that you can add casters to machines that were otherwise hard to move.

The key to the weight rating on the JessEm casters is the construction. Immediately, you can tell these casters are built to handle heavy loads. The steel is thick and the hardware stout. The caster set comes with a pair of fixed wheels and a pair that swivel. Meaning, the item will steer like a shopping cart.

For use on a workbench or cart, you can attach these casters with stout wood screws. However, for attaching them to a tool, like the lathe shown here, you’ll need to drill the cast iron and tap it. The casters include stainless socket 1/4–20 thread head screws, along with nuts for sheet metal applications.