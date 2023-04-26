Handmade gifts are one of the most personal ways to say that your love your Mom. No matter Mom’s interest, you’re sure to find something she’ll love. Seeing this list last minute with Mother’s Day imminent? Don’t worry, most of these gifts can be made over the course of a weekend (and some in an afternoon) and you’ll have time to stop and pick up a card too. Is your Mom a woodworker? Check out this gift guide instead!
Pure and Simple Jewelry Box
Stacking Tool Caddy
Bookshelf and Wine Rack
Modern Address Planter
Low-profile Serving Tray
Carved Rim Bowl
Easy Knife Block
Tool Tote
12 Weekend Picture Frames
Easy Tool Rack
Special thanks to the woodworking moms who helped us with this year’s Mother’s Day gift guides, including Alma Villalobos and Char Miller-King.
Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality.