If your Mom is a woodworker, then this is the perfect Mother’s Day gift guide to help you shop. She’ll love anything you get for her on this list. Looking to build something for your Mom? Check out this gift guide instead!

FastCap Right Left Tap Measure $7.99

The ability to read this tape measure from both comes in handy more often than you might think, which makes it a thoughtful and inexpensive way to show Mom you care about her hobbies.

The Guide to Woodworking with Kids $19.95

Woodworking is often a generational hobby, being passed down time and time again. This book is the perfect way to facilitate that transfer of knowledge from mom to her kids (or grandkids).

Blue Spruce Card Scrapers $21.99+

Card scrapers are a useful part of a hand tool woodworker’s arsenal, and these new ones from Blue Spruce Toolsworks might be some of the best money can buy. They’re thick, well-designed, and perfect for smoothing an unruly surface.

Bessey GearKlamp $28.69 (24″ model)

The GearKlamp is designed to reach into places that just aren’t possible with an average bar clamp or f-clamp. The bar slides through the handle allowing the jaws to reach into the clamping space without compromising the ability to use the handle.

SUIZAN Japanese Pull Saw $40.80

A Japanese-style pull saw is one of the most useful saws in a woodworker’s arsenal of tools. Mom can use it for dovetails, flush cutting, and much much more.

IRWIN Marples Forstner Bit Set $54.98

Forstner bits are a great way to bore large-diameter holes in wood without all pain of using a spade bit. This set has most every size she would ever need.

ISOtunes Xtra 2.0 $89.99

Hearing protection is a must in the shop, but that doesn’t mean Mom can’t enjoy here music at the same time. The ISOtunes Xtra 2.0 features ANSI-certified 27 dB noise reduction and up to 11 hours of battery life.

ArborTech Mini Carver $279

Power carving is the perfect hobby for someone who doesn’t want to be stopped by the limits of standard power tools. This mini carver is great for detail work and reaching into tight spaces.

Makita VC4210L 11 Gallon Dust Extractor/Vacuum $679

Furniture restoration is an ever-popular woodworking niche, and one where dust extraction is an even more important element. Help mom protect her lungs with this HEPA-rated dust extractor. As a bonus, it can also be used as standard wet/dry vac for everyday tasks.

Festool Kapex KS 120 REB $1599

Mom deserves the best, doesn’t she? The Festool Kapex is a top choice for miter saws, and if she doesn’t need the extra portability then this plug-in model is the perfect centerpiece for her shop.

Special thanks to the woodworking moms who helped us with this year’s Mother’s Day gift guides, including Alma Villalobos and Char Miller-King.