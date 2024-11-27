Handmade gifts are one of the most personal ways to say that you love someone. No matter what their interest, you’re sure to find something they’ll enjoy on this list. Most of these gifts can be made in a single weekend, so you have time to make multiple before the holidays hit. Are you shopping for a woodworker instead? Check out this gift guide instead!
Pure and Simple Jewelry Box
4-Tier Knife Block
Bookshelf and Wine Rack
Pizza Rocker
Tool Tote
Breadboard End Cutting Board
Cube in a Cube
Marble Solitaire Game Board
Wine Bottle Stopper
Nordic Bird Horse Ornament
Product Recommendations
Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality.
Recent Posts