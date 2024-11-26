It’s surprisingly simple to make your own Stickley-style pulls.

The simple lines and honest joinery of the Arts & Crafts period have always appealed to me. The fumed quartersawn white oak and the warm patina of the copper hardware add a wonderful effect to the overall design.

But I have never been satisfied with the reproduction hardware that I have seen, so I prefer to make the hardware by hand. Copper is an easy metal to work, so making custom hardware is not as difficult as it might seem – and by making it yourself you have total control over the size, shape and design.

The pulls here are similar to those found on Gustav Stickley’s pieces from about the turn of the 20th century. Most modest shops will have all the equipment needed to make them.

What You’ll Need

The basic toolkit consists of a hardwood block, propane torch, hacksaw, files, a bench vise, some form of an anvil and a ball-peen hammer.

The anvil can be as simple as a block of metal. The ball-peen hammer shapes and textures the components of the pulls. Its striking ends need to be polished because any roughness on the faces of the hammer will transfer to the pulls. I use a smaller hammer in the 8- to 12-ounce range because only light blows are needed.

In addition to polishing the hammer’s faces, it is helpful to grind a slight bevel (maybe 10°) along the lower half of the flat face. The bevel enables a more comfortable grip when planishing the perimeter of the back plate. Be sure to radius any sharp edges after grinding the bevel.

You’ll also need 1⁄16“-thick copper sheeting (110 alloy) for the back plates; 5⁄16“-diameter copper rod for the bails and 1⁄2“-square bar for the posts. Sources include McMaster-Carr (mcmaster.com) and Online Metals (onlinemetals.com). I use 8-gauge grounding wire from a big-box store to make the rivets.

Back Plates

Trace the plate pattern onto the copper, being sure to include the hole locations.

You can cut out the shape using a hacksaw, jeweler’s saw, scrollsaw or even a band saw equipped with a fine-toothed blade.

Once you’ve cut them from the copper sheet, smooth the sawn edges of the plates with a file.

Drill 1⁄8” holes for the two posts and 3⁄16” holes for the four hardware mounting holes. Because copper is such a soft metal, a twist bit tends to grab and lift your workpiece; be sure to clamp the back plate to prevent injury.

Add Texture

Texturing the back plates is done with many light taps from the ball-peen hammer; the goal is to leave no flat spots anywhere on the plate.

As you hammer, the plate tends to curl up. Flatten it out by placing the textured surface face-down on a hardwood block, then strike the back with the flat face of the hammer.

Texturing will slightly distort the holes you drilled, but this is easy to clean up later.

After the front is uniformly dimpled, I like to smooth the edges roughly 3⁄16” around the perimeter. This forms a frame of sorts for the textured area.

To do this, hold the back plate close to the edge of the anvil and work around the plate with the flat face of the hammer. Try to keep the planished edge uniformly wide.

Now run your 3⁄16” drill bit back through the mounting holes to clean them up.

Flip the piece over to the non-textured side and use a countersink to chamfer the holes for mounting the posts. This chamfer gives the rivet heads a place to go while keeping the back plate flat. The chamfer should go almost through the back plate.

Bails

The bails are formed from 5⁄16“-diameter copper rod. For this design the blanks start off at 4” long.

To make it easier to size the bail to the posts, I turn each end of the blank to a little less than 3⁄16” in diameter. Use a drill press and file for this work.

The 3⁄16” “tenons” need to be about 5⁄8” long and terminate in the bail stock with a chamfer.

The copper will quickly fill the teeth of the file, so have a file card handy to clear the swarf.

Start drawing out the bail blank by tapering the ends and blending the diameter down to the 3⁄16” tenons. Use the flat face of the hammer to shape the bail and texture the surface.

Copper will harden after repeated hammer blows and become difficult to work. It will need to be annealed frequently to keep it easy to shape and prevent cracking.

Use proper safety equipment and be sure that the work area is clean and free of flammable material before beginning the annealing process.

To anneal copper, heat the blank with a propane or MAPP torch to between a dark grey or dull-red heat (between 800°F and 1,200°F) and quench it in water.

Copper is an excellent conductor of heat, so use pliers or tongs to hold the work.

Continue to draw out the bail until it is about 4-1⁄2” long. The final product should be a little less than 5⁄16” in diameter in the center and taper to the 3⁄16” tenons.

Straighten the blank and finish texturing the surface. Anneal the blank and prepare to bend it.

I shape it around a form made from a 1-1⁄4” NPT pipe coupling. Clamp one end of the bail to the coupling.

A small brass V-block protects the bail and distributes the clamping pressure. The V-block also helps to keep the parts oriented as you wrap the bail around the form.

After forming a C-shape, anneal the bail once again. Using pliers, turn the tenons inward to made a D-shape. Sight down the tenons and adjust them until they are in a straight line.

Back Posts

The back posts (the D-shapes into which the pulls are inserted) start off as 1⁄2“-square copper bar. It is best to work the end of the bar into the D-shape while it is still long. This allows you to grip it in the vise and file the end without the vise interfering.

Draw centerlines down three faces to help guide the file cuts. The lines show the termination of the radius, so avoid cutting into them.

With a coarse file, begin rounding over two adjacent edges to form a 1⁄4” radius along the edges.

Refine the surface with a finer-cut file, then work up to #320-grit sandpaper. Mark the bar for the saw cuts that will separate the individual posts. Each post should finish at 1⁄4” after the saw cuts have been cleaned up.

With a fresh 18-teeth-per-inch hacksaw blade, begin cutting the posts from the bar. Cut about 85 percent of the way through the bar and bring the cut down so it just cuts into the bottom face.

The posts need a 1⁄8“-diameter x 1⁄8“-deep hole drilled in the center of the bottom. The rivet for attaching the posts to the back plate will be soldered into this hole.

Mark the centers for the holes and use a drill press to bore the openings. (Use a drill press vise or clamp to hold the bar while drilling.)

Rivet

Soldering the rivets to the posts is easy, but all the parts need to be clean and free of oxidation for the solder to flow. (And take the same safety precautions as with annealing.)

The surface should be bright and shiny. Avoid touching it with your bare hands after cleaning (the oil in your skin may contaminate the surface).

Cut the grounding wire into 1⁄2” lengths. Apply flux to the holes and the ends of the rivets, then place each rivet into a hole.

Begin soldering by applying heat with the torch, and keep the flame moving. When the parts are hot enough, the solder should flow freely.

Apply enough solder so that it just begins to flow out of the hole. Adding too much creates a bead around the rivet and will prevent the posts from flushing up with the back plate when it’s time to rivet them together. (If this happens, sweep away the excess solder with an acid brush dipped in water while the solder is still molten.)

I have used both silver solder and regular solder alloyed for copper pipes. Silver solder is much stronger, but not worth the extra difficulty.

After everything cools down, cut the posts from the bar, then clean the sawn face with files and abrasives. The posts need an additional hole to receive the bails. Mark the center of the post and drill a 3⁄16” through-hole while holding it in a vise. Chamfer the hole and lightly texture the post’s surface, then knock off the edges with a file.

Assembly

Assemble the components and make sure the bail rotates freely in the posts. If necessary, adjust things by either bending the bails or filing their ends to fit the post holes. Once satisfied with the fit, rivet the posts to the back plate.

Flip the pull over and clip the post rivets off about 1⁄8” proud of the back plate. Using a hardwood block to back up the hammer blows, begin lightly tapping the end of the rivet. Work on each side to evenly fill the chamfer with the now-formed rivet head.

Flush up the rivets to the back face of the pull with a file to ensure it will lie flat on the drawer or door.

Original Arts & Crafts pieces typically used pyramid-head nails or screws to mount the hardware to the furniture. I prefer using 3⁄16” round-head copper rivets. These rivets can be purchased from most industrial supply houses.

To mount the hardware, locate it on the piece and drill one 3⁄16” mounting hole to start. Insert a rivet, then drill a second hole. Insert the second rivet and drill the remaining holes. If you drill all four at once, I can assure you that at least two holes will be off.

Riveting the pulls to the piece is the same as riveting the posts. The one exception is that a washer is needed on the inside of the door or drawer. (The wood is not hard enough to back up the rivet head as it is formed.)

While I have described here making only one style of pull, the same techniques can be easily applied to many different designs, as shown in the opening photo.

Cut, shape, assemble and attach – it really is that simple.