Welcome to the 2024 edition of the Popular Woodworking gift guide! This year the gift guide is bigger and better than ever, packed with great gift ideas for tools, accessories, and clothing for the woodworker in your life. Know your price point? Jump right in below, or keep scrolling if you’re just browsing for ideas.

$30 and under • $30 to $100 • $100 to $200 • $200 And Up

$30 and Under

Stocking Stuffer: Magnetic Tool Holder

Manufacturer: Harbor Freight

MSRP: $4.99

It’s always a struggle to keep work surfaces clean from clutter, but lots of stuff doesn’t fit in standard tool racks or on pegboard hooks. This handy magnetic tool holder can be mounted almost anywhere and is perfect for keeping stuff up off the bench.

Stocking Stuffer #2: Rubber Sanding Block

Manufacturer: Rockler

MSRP: $9.99

This is a classic quarter sheet sanding block, comfortable in your hand for general or detail sanding.

For the Boring Woodworker: Tempest Forstner Bits

Manufacturer: Bora

MSRP: $9.99+

Forstner bits are perfect for drilling larger-diameter holes cleanly. You can pick up these great ones in individual sizes, or as a complete set.

For the Wood Finisher: No 1 Penetrating Oil

Manufacturer: Glancy’s Alchemy

MSRP: $15 (8oz)

Glancy’s No 1 Oil is our new favorite finishing product. It penetrates and, in one coat, creates a finish from within the wood’s surface. Doing this increases the shimmer (chatoyance) of figured wood, and enhances the natural color of the wood.

For The Growing Woodworker: Future Woodworker Toddler T-Shirt

MSRP: $18

Back by popular demand, these short-sleeve jersey t-shirts are made from 100% cotton with a unique print for the little woodworker in your life.

For the Woodworker Cutting Joinery: Wheel Marking Gauge

Manufacturer: iGaging

MSRP: $19.95

Precise joinery requires precise marking, which is where this marking gauge comes in. Use it for layout or to transfer measurements between pieces.

For the Woodworker Cleaning Up Shop: UniversalFit Wet/Dry Vacuum Micro-Crevice Accessory Tool

Manufacturer: Ryobi

MSRP: $19.97

Ryobi recently released a series of universal fit wet/dry vac attachments. There are a lot of neat options, but my favorite is this micro-crevice accessory tool. The straw-like appendages allow you clean areas like the inside of drawers without sucking up small items like screws. All of the tools in this range should fit most 1-1/4″, 1-7/8″, and 2-1/2″ diameter vacuum hoses.

For the Precise Woodworker: 3″ Sliding Bevel

Manufacturer: Lee Valley

MSRP: $24

Half the size of a regular sliding bevel, this little model is handy for laying out dovetails or any fine detail work.

Everyday Woodwear: Work Shirt

Manufacturer: Dickies

MSRP: 24.99-$29

There’s a reason that Dickies is associated with the quintessential work shirt — they’re affordable, durable, and come in a bunch of different colors. Since this is a dedicated work shirt you can use it for all sorts of nasty tasks where you don’t want to ruin your regular clothes.

For The Woodworker Looking to Build Out Their Shop: Make Your Own Workbench

MSRP: 27.95

Make Your Own Workbench offers twelve classic workbench designs to get you started. Selected from the pages of Popular Woodworking magazine, and featuring the woodworking talents of Alan Turner, Christopher Schwarz, Robert Lang, and more, this collection of workbenches ranging from a knockdown design to heavyweight fixtures is sure to suit the needs of any woodworker.

$30 to $100

Woodworker EDC: Razor VX1 Knife

Manufacturer: Outdoor Edge

MSRP: $39.99

I often carry a utility knife with me around the shop, but it’s not always the right tool for the job. Enter the Razor VX1 knife. Featuring replaceable blades that never need sharpening, this knife combines the always-on sharpness of a utility knife with the handy form factor of an EDC pocket knife. Be sure a check out the different styles of replacement blade as well.

For the Compfy Woodworker: Free Swingin' Flannel

Manufacturer: Duluth Trading Co

MSRP: $54.50

Duluth Trading Co makes some of the most comfortable and durable flannel shirts around. While you can get them in more traditional styles, their holiday-themed prints are especially fun.

For the Woodworker with an Uninsulated Shop: Flannel Hooded Shirt Jacket

Manufacturer: Dickies

MSRP: $59.99

Working in a cold shop is a reality for many a woodworker during the winter months. Winter jackets are often too warm, but sweatshirts don’t have enough insulation. Enter the shirt jacket, which strikes the perfect balance. I like that this one has a hood, so I can cover my ears if they get cold.

For The Woodcarver: Premium Spoon Carving Set with Walnut Handles

Manufacturer: Beavercraft

MSRP: $69.99

There’s nothing like a set of high-quality carving tools, and these beautiful ones from Beavercraft fit the bill perfectly. With solid black Walnut handles and high-carbon steel blades, this set is built to last a lifetime.

Because Everyone Needs Pants: Fire Hose Pants

Manufacturer: Duluth Trading Co

MSRP: $74.50

Everyone wears pants, but some types are better than others for woodworking tasks. Take the Fire Hose Pants from Duluth Trading co for example — they’re super durable to take abuse, but also nice and stretchy for you to move in.

Apron Upgrade: Shoulder Pads

Manufacturer: Leather by Dragonfly

MSRP: $85+

You want your giftee to be comfortable in the workshop, right? These shoulder pads are the perfect upgrade for your favorite apron, giving all-day comfort while looking sharp.

When You Need an Extra Hand Around the Shop: QUICK-LIFT Construction Jack IRHT83100

Manufacturer: Irwin

MSRP: $99

It’s on a regular basis that we need a helping hand in the shop. Sure, you can call on friends or family, but this smart jack from Irwin can lift and hold 330lb and won’t ask for a beer as payment afterward.

$100 to $200

For the Furniture Maker: Mortise Chisels

Manufacturer: Blue Spruce Toolworks

MSRP: $109.99+

A good mortise chisel is built to endure abuse that would bend or break mere mortal chisels. The new ones from Blue Spruce Toolsworks are engineered like the good old tools of days gone by, and can be passed down to future generations.

For the Dovetail Cutter: Adjustable Dovetail Marker No. 444 am

Manufacturer: Skunk Tool Works

MSRP: $129

Dovetail markers are great, but are only designed for a single angle. This nifty tool from Skunk Tool Works is fully adjustable from 0° to 15°, allowing for ultimate precision in marking dovetails.

For the Sawmiller: DuraShocks Sr Icon Waterproof CarbonMax 6″ Boot

Manufacturer: Wolverine

MSRP: $164.95

When you’re working with large pieces of lumber, you have two big asks for your footwear — comfort and protection. The DuraShock Sr checks both boxes, feeling nice and broken in right out of the box, as well as providing strong crush protection with a composite toe.

For the Storage Enthusiast: Systainer³ Rack

Manufacturer: Festool

MSRP: $179

I couldn’t decide between making an Inception quip or a Pimp My Ride quip when it came to this slick Systainer-in-Sytainer system, but what’s no joke is how useful it is. Perfect for smaller tools or for organizing hardware, the Systainer³ Rack integrates perfectly with your existing Systainer system.

For the Refinisher: M18 FUEL 5 in. Random Orbit Sander

Manufacturer: Milwaukee

MSRP: $199 (Bare Tool)

Anyone who has spent time with a random-orbit sander is familiar with the phantom vibrations you get after using it for a while. This new model from Milwaukee is tackling the problem head-on with the lower cordless vibrations at 12k OPM of any sander. Plus it’s compatible with the entire M18 line of tools.

$200 & Up

For the Carpenter: 10 oz. TRIMBONE Titanium Hammer

Manufacturer: Stiletto

MSRP: $264

When you’re swinging a hammer all day, you’re looking for something that is light enough to be easy on the joints, but hits hard enough to drive a nail with the minimum number of strikes. The new TRIMBONE hammer from Stiletto does both, and features a a steel face and a replaceable colored grip.

For the Do-All Woodworker: IQ Vise

Manufacturer: Work IQ Tools

MSRP: $279.99

The Work IQ Vise answers the question “What if a carving vise could do so much more?” With replaceable jaws and other accessories, the IQ Vise can seamlessly transition from spoon carving to holding a delicate item for repair, all the way to clamping your entire bicycle in place for a tune-up.

The Tool Flying Off Shelves: HERCULES 12 Gallon OSHA-Compliant Dust Extractor

Manufacturer:Harbor Freight

MSRP: $299.99

The hottest tool this holiday season might just be this unassuming dust extractor. Not only does it undercut the price of every dust extractor in our showdown from last year, but it does so while being OSHA-compliant and with a HEPA-rated filter. Good luck finding one in stock, but if you do see one, grab it.

For the Stylish Woodworker: Heritage Classic Moc Boot

Manufacturer: Red Wing Shoes

MSRP: $309+

It’s been said that the biggest return you’ll get on any investment is anything that goes between yourself and the ground. A good pair of boots keeps your feet comfy while also cushioning your joints and spine as you walk and stand. With the Red Wing Heritage Classic Moc boot you’ll not only give the gift of comfort, you’ll also be giving the gift of style.

When Precision is Worth Every Penny: Revolution Miter Gauge

Manufacturer: SawStop

MSRP: $449

Cutting precise angles with a miter gauge (or any tool actually) can be a pain. Unless you’re using a standard 45 or 30-degree angle, it can be near-impossible to set the same angle again after you’ve reset the tool. This fantastic miter gauge from SawStop solves all of these problems though, with an intuitive geared dial system, set in increments of 1°, 1/2°, 1/4°, or 1/10° with a positive “click” in each notch.

The Ultimate Cordless Router: M18 Fuel Cordless ½" Router Combo Kit

Manufacturer: Milwaukee

MSRP:$599 (Router, both bases, XC6.0 battery pack)

Featuring cordless functionality with corded-level power, the new M18 ½” router from Milwaukee was a favorite pick in our router comparison test. The full kit here gives you everything you need for all-day functionality in the shop or at the jobsite.

For the Go-To Shop Workhorse: 36V MultiVolt™ 12-Inch Dual Bevel Sliding Miter Saw

Manufacturer: Metabo HPT

MSRP: $629 (Bare Tool)

The miter saw doesn’t seem to get enough respect in the workshop, but for me at least it gets used more than any other saw I have. This model from Metabo HPT is a dual bevel compound saw with a zero clearance design. Pair it with a plug-in adaptor or any 18/36v multivolt battery to take it on the go.

For the Hand-tool Enthusiast Who Already Has Everything: HP-6FX Multiplane

Manufacturer: Bridge City Tool Works

MSRP: $789

The HP-6FX Multiplane is more than just a fancy-looking rabbet plane, it’s an entire platform designed for different soles and blades to cut different profiles. Some of the profiles available for the HP-6FX are a crowning kit (in three radii), a dado/groove kit (seven widths), a radius crown (think roundover—five diameters), and a V-groove kit (60° and 90° angles).

For the Turning Enthusiast: SB1126 18″ x 40″ Variable-Speed Wood Lathe

Manufacturer: South Bend Tools

MSRP: $3395 (plus freight)

This lathe is the perfect Goldilocks model for the woodturner in your life. It features the perfect size and power combo for almost all turning tasks and has all the features a turner will look for.