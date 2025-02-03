Installing the hinges.

Most of the time, when building furniture or boxes, I opt for high-quality extruded brass butt hinges, such as those made by Brusso. These hinges are superbly machined from an extruded brass bar, providing impeccable fit and finish. However, when designing the Megillah boxes and considering the specific needs of a lid that folds back completely, I decided to use extruded card table hinges instead.

A well-made card table hinge has three spaced-apart mounting screw holes on each leaf. This distributes the hanging and operating forces more evenly than a row of screws in a narrow butt hinge, increasing the longevity of the box’s hinging system. Additionally, these hinges have an internal mechanism, meaning that when the box is closed, the hinge knuckle does not protrude outward. This creates a cleaner, more refined look and eliminates the risk of snagging or wear over time—an elegant and practical choice for this project.

1. Marking the Layout:

I positioned the hinge on the back of the box and lid, marking its exact placement. I also identified the center points of the hinge’s half-circular leaf and used a Forstner bit on the drill press to create shallow counterbores at these points.

2. Scoring the Outline:

Using a square and a marking gauge, I carefully scored the hinge outline, including all the protruding components that needed to be recessed into the wood.

3. Excavating the Recesses:

Next, I used my drill press with a small-diameter Forstner bit, taking advantage of the drill press depth stop to remove most of the material. I then cleaned up the recesses with a chisel and a router plane to ensure a snug fit for the hinges.

Next time, I will show how I installed the magnet to keep the lid shut and completed the project.