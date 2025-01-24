Designing and making the lid cut.

Part 1 • Part 2 • Part 3 • Part 4 • Part 5 • Part 6

Any box designed to house a specific collection item must be meticulously tailored to the item’s dimensions, ensuring proper protection during storage and convenient access for retrieval without causing damage.

For the Megillah boxes, the challenge was to ensure that the animal skin parchment scrolls could be safely accessed without scraping or tearing as the lid opened or closed. Several approaches could address this design consideration:

Inner Lip Trim: By trimming the inner lip of the lid, the opening radius could clear the top front rim of the scroll (Scenario A). Diagonal Cut: A diagonal cut for the lid (Scenario B) elegantly increases the opening radius, avoiding the scroll entirely. Ogee Design: The ogee—a graceful “S” curve—provides a functional and visually striking solution.

I first encountered the ogee design on a vintage wooden index card box at an antique store in Lambertville, PA. Its curved side cuts allowed the lid to open smoothly without interfering with its contents. This design achieves the same functional benefit as a diagonal cut but is easier to form on a band saw. Additionally, the ogee’s aesthetic appeal makes it an excellent choice for the Megillah boxes.

Drawing an Ogee Between Two Parallel Lines

To create the ogee curvature for the lid, follow these steps:

Establish Parallel Lines: Draw Line A-B parallel to the front lip of the lid, where the latch or magnet will be installed. The length of A-B equals the box’s thickness.

Draw Line C-D parallel to the top back of the lid, where the hinges are located. Draw Line C-D parallel to the top back of the lid, where the hinges are located. Define the Connection: Connect points B and C with a straight line.

Divide Line B-C into four equal segments. To do this, use a compass to draw two intersecting arcs. Draw a line through the intersection points to bisect B-C at its midpoint, then divide each half into two equal parts. Locate Key Points: From the first and last segments of Line B-C, raise perpendicular lines (marked in green) that intersect the inner box wall lines at Points E and F. Draw the Arcs: Place the compass point on E and extend it to reach Point B. Draw an arc from B until it intersects Line B-C.

Repeat the process for F and C, ensuring symmetry. Cut the Lid: Use a band saw to cut along the ogee curve, separating the lid from the box.

This method produces an elegant ogee curve that enhances functionality and visual appeal.

Next time, I’ll show you how to install the special hinges I sourced for these boxes.