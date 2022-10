Scientific Name: Prunus serotina

Other common names: Black cherry, cabinet cherry

Growing regions: The Eastern half of the United States, plus Arizona and New Mexico; and Mexico and Canada

Tree Characteristics: Moderate size, reaching 70 feet in height, with a trunk about 20 inches in diameter

Wood Characteristics: Heartwood varies from rich red to reddish-brown with narrow brown flecks and some small gum pockets.