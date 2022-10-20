Test to Find a Durable Finish2022-10-202022-10-19https://www.popularwoodworking.com/wp-content/uploads/popwood_logos-01.pngPopular Woodworking//www.popularwoodworking.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/3-flexner_1_scratch.jpg200px200px
We may receive a commission when you use our affiliate links. However, this does not impact our recommendations.
To determine the relative scratch resistance of a finish, push the sharp edge of the cylindrical lead in various “B” and “H” architect’s pencils forward on a finish. There’s no need to use pressure. The next-to-hardest pencil that doesn’t scratch the finish is the rating for that finish.
A few sample boards can save you from future finishing headaches.