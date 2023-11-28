Eastern Red Cedar2023-11-282023-11-28https://www.popularwoodworking.com/wp-content/uploads/popwood_logos-01.pngPopular Woodworking//www.popularwoodworking.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/eastern-cedar.jpg200px200px
Scientific Name: Juniperus virginiana
Other Common Names: Juniper, aromatic cedar, pencil cedar, Tennessee red cedar
Growing Regions: Maine and southern Ontario to South Dakota, south to eastern Texas and east to Georgia
Size Characteristics: Generally grows to 50 feet tall, but can be as tall as 100 feet under ideal conditions.
