Scientific Name: Juniperus virginiana Other Common Names: Juniper, aromatic cedar, pencil cedar, Tennessee red cedar Growing Regions: Maine and southern Ontario to South Dakota, south to eastern Texas and east to Georgia Size Characteristics: Generally grows to 50 feet tall, but can be as tall as 100 feet under ideal conditions.

By registering, I acknowledge and agree to Active Interest Media's (AIM) Terms of Service and to AIM's use of my contact information to communicate with me about AIM, its brands or its third-party partners' products, services, events and research opportunities. AIM's use of the information I provide will be consistent with the AIM Privacy Policy.