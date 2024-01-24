One roll of shelf liner will provide a lifetime supply of pads to improve the performance of your sanding block. I bought a 18″ x 48″ roll at a local home center for about $5. At about 3/32″ thick, I find it has just the right combination of firmness and give for finish sanding. I use spray-on contact adhesive to hold the pad in place. -Mark Thiel

Product Recommendations Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality. 48" Bar Clamp

Pencils

Kreg Pocket-Hole Jig