Self-Storing Glue Kit
Gluing up a project can turn ugly in a hurry if you don’t have all your supplies on hand. I put together a kit that contains everything I need: a small white-nylon paintbrush for spreading glue, a putty knife, a wooden wedge and a cotton rag for removing glue squeeze-out, and a gallon jug for water. A plastic or paper cup screwed to a small block of wood serves as a glue container for dipping the brush. I stack additional cups inside the screwed-down cup and toss them away after each use.
The gallon jug has a large cutout so it’s easy to dip the rag or toss in the brush, wedge or putty knife before the glue on them hardens. When I’m finished, I pour the water out of the jug and store all the supplies inside. –Tom Caspar
