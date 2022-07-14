Rare earth magnets make really slick hinges for small boxes. The lid on this ring box pivots on two hinges made from 10mm magnets—nothing more.

Each hinge is composed of two magnets: one is glued to the box’s side; the other is glued to the cleat under the lid. The cleats are carefully positioned so the magnets touch each other. I glued a 10mm pearl above each cleat magnet for decoration. –Mark Thiel