Amazon Prime Day is here, and we’re rounding up the best deals for woodworkers! Keep checking in throughout the next two days as we update the list!

Up to 38% off Bosch power and hand tool accessories

Up to $110 off DEWALT Tools and Accessories

Up to 45% off PORTER-CABLE Tools and Accessories

Up to $115 off Makita Power Tools, Combo Kits, and Accessories

Up to 35% off BLACK and DECKER Tools and Accessories

SKIL 20V 4-Tool Combo Kit

Waxed Canvas Heavy Duty Woodworking Apron With Pockets – Hudson Durable Goods

ET JWB-10, 10-Inch Woodworking Bandsaw with Stand

SUIZAN Japanese Ryoba Pull Saw

Briteree Woodworking Apron

Metabo HPT Hand Planer Kit

8 in 1 Router Templates for Woodworking