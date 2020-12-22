 In Tricks of the Trade
0

We may receive a commission when you use our affiliate links. However, this does not impact our recommendations.

One afternoon my wife called out to my shop with an urgent request.  She needed me to make a round plywood cake plate for a charity auction.  I assured her it would be no problem. I was in the middle of a project and didn’t want to spend all afternoon on this. Then it hit me: I could use my router table.

I ripped a 3/4″ wide strip of 3/8” hardwood to fit in the miter slot and drilled a pilot hole near one end for a heavy box nail inserted from the bottom. Then I taped the hardwood strip into my router table’s miter channel with the nail set at the distance of the circle’s radius from the edge of a straight bit.

I drilled a center hole in the soon-to-be cake plate, and positioned it on the nail. I held the edge of the plywood up while switching on the router, then lowered it onto the bit. After the bit bored through, I turned the plywood to cut a perfect circle. –Doug Bittinger

Product Recommendations

Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality.

, , , , , , ,
Recommended Posts

Leave a Comment

0

Start typing and press Enter to search

Not-So-French PolishingFinishing