There’s never enough storage space in a shop, is there? When I recycled some old kitchen cabinets to use in my shop, I added one more drawer to each one—in the toe-kick space. –Mitch Palmer
Neat idea! I may have to adapt some of my cabinets. Thank you, Mitch for the inspiration. Shop “real estate” being prime for many of us small shop owners appreciate all the suggestions for more storage space. Many blessings to you.
Mary Bettencourt, Massachusetts.
I do the same, but I just have the drawer sit on the floor (with no drawer track). That way, it’s cheaper and easier to install, and you can pick up the drawer to access its contents without working at floor level.