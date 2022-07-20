I use biscuit joints in lots of small projects, particularly for joining rails to legs. I usually reference from the bottom of the plate joiner rather than use its fence. When I want to make an offset joint, I cut the slots in the rails first. Then I add a large shim plate to the bottom of the plate joiner, using double-faced tape, and cut the slots in the legs.
The offset between leg and rail is the thickness of the shim—no measuring required. I’ve made a set of five shims of various thicknesses for different offsets, and store them with my machine. –Tom Caspar
Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality.