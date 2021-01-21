There are times when you need to hold a workpiece securely against a dog in the workbench, but don’t want to risk damage to the work from a hard bench dog. Here’s a simple bench dog that will be kind to your work – and you can make it in just a few minutes.

The dog holes in my bench are 3⁄4” in diameter, so I used a short length of 3⁄4“-diameter hardwood dowel with a shorter length of 3⁄4” inside-diameter x 1″ outside-diameter vinyl tubing (available at home centers) pressed over one end of the dowel.

To facilitate putting the tubing over the dowel, sand or plane a small chamfer on the end of the dowel and soften the vinyl by immersing it in boiling water. Then don protective gloves as you stretch the tube over the dowel. –John L. Cusimano