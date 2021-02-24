Want a mobile table base that provides a huge work area, holds a ton and folds up to only 7“ thick? You can get everything you need to make the one shown here at the local home center for about $75.

Build it to any size. Just make sure the folding support arms (E) and panels (F) fit inside the end frames, so the assembled table folds up completely.

Screw on a top when you need a work surface and remove it when you’re ready to stow the table. Hook-and-eye catches hold the folding supports open when the table is in use and keep it closed during storage.

—Dick Ayers

Folding Table Cut List

Overall Dimensions: 24″ x 28″ x 443/4“

No. Item Dimensions (inches)

t w l

4 A Frame stile 11/2 31/2 21

4 B Frame rail 1 1/2 x 3 1/2 x 24

4 C Fixed support 1 1/2 x 3 1/2 x 21

4 D Hinge mounting strip 3/4 x 2 x 21

4 E Folding support arm 3/4 x 3 1/2 x 19 7/8

2 F Folding support panel 3/4 x 13 3/4 x 19 7/8

*Hardware: Eight 3″ butt hinges, four 5″ strap hinges,

five hook-and-eye latches, four 3″ locking swivel casters