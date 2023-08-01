Sheets of sandpaper aren’t easy to work with. It’s tempting to scrunch a sheet up so you can get a better grip, but if you do that, most of the paper gets wasted. Tame the abrasive beast by tearing it into four pieces. Each folded quarter sheet makes a sanding pad that works like an extension of your fingers. This allows you to use every inch of paper. When the two outer surfaces are worn out, simply refold the pad to expose the inner ones. The pad is firm enough to sand flat areas, flexible enough for contours, and it’s got plenty of corners and edges for getting into tight spots. — Tim Johnson

