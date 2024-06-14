My lathe tool rack is based on a fishing rod rack that I made some time ago. Made from 3/4-in.-thick walnut, it measures 3-1/8-in. by 10-in. by 30- in. I made the matching front and back tool supports by ripping a 3-1/8- in.-wide board in half after drilling centered 1-1/2-in.-dia. holes on 1-7/8- in. centers.

I installed the 2-3/4-in.-wide bottom board at a 45-degree angle, to gently wedge the long handles between the bottom and the two supports. This system accommodates different handle styles by allowing each tool to find it’s natural resting point. Now my lathe tools rest firmly in place, yet are easy to remove and replace. –Dick West