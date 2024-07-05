I’ve been noticing a lot of new tools these days that come equipped with on-board task lighting. Then while recently perusing my local home-improvement center, I noticed these small battery-operated flexible-shaft lights equipped with an LED. They cost only about $10, and include a magnet or sometimes a laser pointer, depending on where you’re shopping.

I bought a couple and found that they mount easily to many drills, routers and other hand-held tools. I simply strap the body of the light to the tool using heavy-duty rubber bands, and adjust the flexible neck to direct the light just where I want it.

It’s very helpful for operations such as drilling holes inside cabinets and other dark areas, or routing mortises and decorative inlays. It sure is an inexpensive way to upgrade my old tools and bring them into the LED age. — Andy Lincoln