 Tricks of the Trade
Toggle clamps are great for all sorts of jigs and fixtures. However, you need a wrench to adjust the length of their posts. To make life easier, replace the clamp’s hex nut with a wing nut. For clamps with two nuts, once the wing nut is loose, the adjustment nut can be turned by hand. –Kirk Evans

 

 

 

 

