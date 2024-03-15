Toggle clamps are great for all sorts of jigs and fixtures. However, you need a wrench to adjust the length of their posts. To make life easier, replace the clamp’s hex nut with a wing nut. For clamps with two nuts, once the wing nut is loose, the adjustment nut can be turned by hand. –Kirk Evans

